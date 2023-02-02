2023 February 2 14:12

Keppel to deliver Guyana's third FPSO

Keppel Offshore & Marine’s (Keppel O&M) wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Shipyard Ltd (Keppel Shipyard) is on track to deliver a mega Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) to SBM Offshore in 1Q 2023, according to the company's release. This is the third FPSO that Keppel Shipyard is delivering to SBM Offshore and will be chartered to the consortium of ExxonMobil, CNOOC, and Hess to operate in offshore Guyana.

Keppel O&M’s scope of work on FPSO Prosperity includes the fabrication of several topside modules, riser, mooring and umbilical structures, followed by the installation and integration of these structures and all topside modules onto the FPSO.

The FPSO, which will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,900 metres, is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, with associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be able to store approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil.





