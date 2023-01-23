2023 January 23 16:55

TransContainer increased its exports in 2022 by 11.3% YoY

A rise in export-import operations allowed substituting completely lower transit traffic

PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) reports an increase of its loaded traffic using the managed fleet by 5.1% to 1.8m TEUs in 2022.

Growth in this indicator was driven by exports risen by 11.3% to 0.7m TEUs. Imports grew by 9.5% to 0.4m TEUs. Domestic traffic grew by 1.1% to 0.5m TEUs.

However, the company’s transit operations fell by 15.8% to 200 thousand TEU.

The company’s market share in the total loaded container traffic in the Russian railways network increased by 1.7 percentage points for the full year – from 36% to 37.7%. The statistics ignores all third-party wagons and containers engaged in the company’s transportation.

That said, trends in loaded transportation with the use of TransContainer-managed fleet in 2022 exceeded the growth rates of total loaded shipments across Russian railways network, the latter grew by 0.4%.

“In 2022, TransContainer responded promptly to geopolitical and macroeconomic changes by increasing its container fleet and offering its customers a whole range of new routes, and also by leveraging vigorously the synergistic effects of cooperation with the other assets of Delo Group. A rise in export-import operations allowed substituting completely lower transit traffic,” the company’s First Vice President Victor Markov noted.

