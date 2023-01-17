2023 January 17 14:24

IRENA welcomes the CEM Hubs initiative

The Clean Energy Marine Hubs (CEM Hubs) initiative has gained further support during a Ministerial event hosted by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) at its 13th Assembly in Abu Dhabi, according to the International Chamber of Shipping's release.

IRENA welcomes the CEM Hubs initiative, a cross-sectoral public-private platform aimed to accelerate the production, transport and use of low-carbon fuels that will be transported by shipping for the world, implemented by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the International Association of Ports & Harbors (IAPH) and the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM).

IRENA is the leading global intergovernmental agency for energy transformation and its membership comprises of 168 countries and the European Union. IRENA’s support bridges the shipping industry and ports with the renewable energy sector. IRENA is the principal platform for international cooperation, boasting near-global membership it supports stakeholders in their energy transitions, and brings a wealth of insights, best practices, data analysis and knowledge to the CEM Hubs initiative.

The CEM Hubs Initiative taskforce, with other members of the shipping industry, actively engaged in a Ministerial Roundtable at IRENA’s 13th Assembly and joined in the discussions about renewable energy generation to produce low-carbon fuels, strategies going forward and the role of shipping and ports, to support the wider energy transition.

IRENA will continue to expand its collaboration with ICS and partners in the shipping sector to further strengthen the CEM Hubs initiative and accelerate the use of renewables-based fuels in the shipping and other end-use sectors.

Co-led by a taskforce of CEO’s and coordinated with the support of ICS and IAPH, the initiative was first presented at the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) in Pittsburgh in September 2022. With the backing of five countries already – the UAE, Canada, Norway, Uruguay and Panama – the initiative continues to gain momentum to be launched as a CEM initiative at the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial in India in 2023.



The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is the principal international trade association for merchant shipowners and operators, representing all sectors and trades and over 80% of the world merchant fleet.



The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is a lead global intergovernmental agency for energy transformation that serves as the principal platform for international cooperation, supports countries in their energy transitions, and provides state of the art data and analyses on technology, innovation, policy, finance and investment. IRENA drives the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy, including bioenergy, geothermal, hydropower, ocean, solar and wind energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, and energy security, for economic and social resilience and prosperity and a climate-proof future.



Founded in 1955, the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) has developed into a global alliance of 169 port authorities as well as 134 port-related businesses. Comprised of 87 different nationalities across the world’s continents, member ports handle approximately one third of the world’s sea-borne trade and well over 60% of the world container traffic. IAPH leads global port industry initiatives on decarbonization and energy transition, risk and resilience management, and accelerating digitalization in the maritime transport chain.

The Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) is a high-level global forum to promote policies and programmes that advance clean energy technology, to share lessons learned and best practices, and to encourage the transition to a global clean energy economy. Initiatives are based on areas of common interest among participating governments and other stakeholders.