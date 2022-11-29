2022 November 29 17:06

Port of Corpus Christi sets tonnage record in Q3 2022

The Port of Corpus Christi set a tonnage record for the third quarter of 2022 with 48.3 million tons moving through the port, bettering the previous quarter’s record of 46.4 million tons, according to Corpus Christi Business News.

Helping to drive that growth were U.S. crude oil exports to western European countries moving away from Russian supplies. In June, the European Union adopted a set of sanctions against Russia, including a partial embargo on Russian oil.

The Port of Corpus Christi also showed gains in other energy-related exports, including refined petroleum products and liquified natural gas.

The port exports more than 60 percent of the nation’s crude oil, making it the leading U.S. energy port. In October, it exported a record 2.2 million barrels of crude oil per day. Crude oil shipments totaled 28.7 million tons in the third quarter, an increase of 5 percent over the previous quarter of 2022. Waterway tonnage through Q3 2022 totaled 138.3 tons.