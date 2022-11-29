2022 November 29 10:09

Vopak Pacific Canada investigates the opportunity to construct, own and operate a bulk liquids storage facility located on Ridley Island

The Vopak Pacific Canada project has reached a significant project milestone with the final determination of its Federal environmental effects evaluation review, according to the company's release. Vopak Development Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Vopak, is investigating the opportunity to construct, own and operate a bulk liquids storage facility located on Ridley Island within the lands and waters under the jurisdiction of the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

The Prince Rupert Port Authority, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Transport Canada (together called the “Federal Authorities”) have determined, in accordance with the requirements of Section 67 of the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 (“CEAA 2012”) and Section 82 of the Impact Assessment Act (IAA), that the Vopak Pacific Canada Project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects. Throughout the environmental review process, Federal Authorities consulted with the Indigenous Nations on the project’s potential impacts to the environment, Indigenous peoples, and their Interests and Rights.



This project received its Environmental Assessment Certificate from the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office in April 2022.

This concludes both the Federal and Provincial environmental review processes, which is a prerequisite for the Federal Authorities to consider the required authorizations for the project to proceed. Vopak continues to work toward obtaining remaining permits and making a Final Investment Decision on the project.