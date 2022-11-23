2022 November 23 17:28

Uralchem to invest RUB 50 billion in construction of ammonia port in Taman

Photo from the Kremlin website

Uralchem will invest RUB 50 billion in construction of a port in Taman (Krasnodar Territory) for handling of ammonia, Dmitry Mazepin, founder of the company, said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The transcript of the meeting is available on the official website of the Kremlin.

According to Dmitry Mazepin, the port is to be put into operation by the end of 2023. “starting from 2021, we have been developing an alternative route and a port in Taman. Investment in the project will total 50 billion (rubles - Ed.). As many as 500 builders are working there at the moment. We hope that we will open the port in Taman by the end of 2023, and that will change the situation where the Russian Federation – a major producer of ammonia for as long as the country has existed – has been left with… Well, not a single ammonia transshipment port has been built, and we are tied down, or dependent on other countries that have such ports,” he said.

At the same time Dmitry Mazepin asked the President for assistance in a temporary opening of Odessa in the framework of the grain deal to ensure the discharge and transportation of ammonia to the developing countries including Africa.

According to earlier statements, Togliattiazot (TOAZ, controlled by Uralchem) is going to build a transshipment complex at the port of Taman by 2025 with investments estimated at RUB 40 billion. The complex is to be launched in three phases with the first one to be launched in December 2023. The complex is to become fully operational in 2-3 years after the launching of Phase 1.

URALCHEM United Chemical Company is one of the largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers in Russia and the CIS countries with facilities for production of over 3 million tonnes of ammonia, 3 million tonnes of ammonium nitrate, 1.2 million tonnes of urea and 1 million tonnes of phosphate and compound fertilisers per year. URALCHEM OJSC is the first largest in Russia producer of ammonium nitrate and the second largest producer of ammonia. URALCHEM’s key assets include Azot Branch of Uralchem in Berezniki, Perm Region; PMF Branch of Uralchem in Perm, Perm Region; KCKK Branch of Uralchem in Kirovo-Chepetsk, Kirov Region; Voskresensk Mineral Fertilisers JSC, Voskresensk, Moscow Region.

Togliattiazot (TOAZ) is one of Russia’s largest producers of chemicals. The company is among the top three producers of ammonia in Russia. The company is able to produce three million tonnes of ammonia annually. TOAZ is also the larges supplier of carbamide to the agricultural market of Russia. It also produces urea formaldehyde concentrate and other products which are in demand worldwide.

Related link:

Methanol and ammonia logistics >>>>