2022 November 21 16:05

Unifeeder launches a new direct service connecting the Baltic Sea with the UK

Unifeeder has launched a new service connecting outports in the Baltic Sea with the hub ports of London Gateway and Felixstowe, according to the company's release.



The new service offers an increased frequency in existing Unifeeder corridors plus the following new services:

Southbound:

Kotka to Wilhelmshaven

Klaipeda, Riga and Gdansk to London Gateway and Felixstowe

Northbound:

London Gateway and Felixstowe to Kotka

Wilhelmshaven to Gdansk, Klaipeda, and Riga

The expansion of the Unifeeder network adds outports to new hub ports, strengthening supply chain connectivity. Moreover, it is an ideal solution for positioning of empty containers, e.g., directly from UK ports with surplus of equipment to the export-dominated port of Kotka.