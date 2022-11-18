2022 November 18 12:56

Van Oord’s Nexus has rescued 49 refugees in the Mediterranean sea

Van Oord’s Nexus has rescued 49 refugees in the Mediterranean sea, according to the company's release. The cable-laying vessel was contacted by the Malta Rescue Coordination Centre to give support, in the worsening weather conditions of the night of 16-17 November.

It is unknown for how many days the refugees - all men - were on a sea journey. Their origin is also unknown, due to language barriers. All 49 refugees appear to be in good health but weakened, and some were hypothermic. The Nexus crew provided them with food and warm drinks and a safe location on deck.

The Nexus - with 27 crew members - is now on its way to Malta, where a transfer to the Maltese coastguard is planned, in the evening of November 17.