2022 November 15 17:10

Georgia Ports Authority container volumes up 9.6 percent to 552,800 TEU in Oct 2022

The Georgia Ports Authority handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units in October, for an increase of 9.6 percent (48,460 TEUs) compared to the same month last year, according to the company's release.

Port of Savannah October was GPA’s second busiest month on record after only August of this year, when the Port of Savannah handled 575,500 TEUs. GPA has now topped half a million TEUs in three of the first four months of Fiscal Year 2023, for total volumes of 2.1 million TEUs for the year to date. In the opening months of the current fiscal year, 160 importers were either new customers at the Port of Savannah or existing customers who grew their Savannah trade by 20 percent or more. This combined increase represented 107,000 additional TEUs from July through October compared to the previous year.

Additionally, Savannah and other East and Gulf Coast ports have been gaining market share relative to the West Coast. According to the most recent data from PIERS/IHS Markit, the East Coast increased its share of the container trade from 47 percent in July 2021 to 48.4 percent in July of this year. Port of Brunswick The Port of Brunswick also achieved significant growth in October. Colonel’s Island Terminal handled 70,233 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo last month, an increase of 22,045 units or nearly 46 percent.