2022 November 8 10:49

DP World intends to invest up to $500 million to cut CO2 emissions from its operations by nearly 700,000 tonnes in five years

DP World Chairman and Group CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem announced the company intends to invest up to $500 million to cut CO2 emissions from its operations by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years, according to the company's release.

The announcement was made as Bin Sulayem addressed delegates at the UN Climate Conference (COP 27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt today by video. He also reinforced DP World’s commitment to sustainability by taking on the Green Shipping Challenge (GSC).

Launched earlier this year by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the challenge encourages countries, ports, companies, and other actors in the shipping value chain to come forward with concrete announcements to further ocean-based climate actions.

The planned reduction in carbon emissions by nearly 700,000 tonnes represents a 20% cut from 2021 levels.

DP World’s plans include replacing its global fleet of assets from diesel to electric, investing in renewable power and exploring alternative fuels.

In January, DP World entered a strategic partnership with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, an independent, not-for-profit organisation, undertaking intensive research and development to find practical ways to decarbonise the global maritime trade industry.



One of the biggest challenges comes from the marine services and logistics businesses which represent a major portion of the DP World’s total carbon footprint through their fleets of vessels and trucks. Addressing this will be an important part of developing solutions as the company pursues its net zero target.

The global decarbonisation strategy aims to first reduce absolute emissions as much as possible, then focus on replacing fossil fuel with renewable energy resources, and finally purchase offsets for the hard to abate remaining emissions for the 2040 carbon neutral target. Complementing technology driven solutions such as replacing vehicles and fuels, DP World is also working with local communities where it operates to establish carbon offset schemes, and carbon sinks such as mangrove forests.