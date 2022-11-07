2022 November 7 17:58

Grain shipments from Makhachkala port to Iran in 10M’22 surged by 25%

Handling of general cargo in the port rose by 70%

In January-October 2022, grain exports to Iran via Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port surged by 25%, year-on-year, to over 170 thousand tonnes.

Besides, handling of Iranian cement exceeded 147 thousand tonnes. Imports have thus more than doubled says Makhachkala CSP.

From the beginning of the year, Makhachkala CSP handled about 366 thousand tonnes of general cargo, up 70%, year-on-year.

Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port is Russia’s only non-freezing deepwater port in the Caspian Sea able to accommodate vessels with length of up to 150 meters and draft of up to 4.5 meters. The port’s infrastructure comprises a dry cargo harbor with a transshipment facility capable of handling 3 million tonnes of cargo per year, berths for general cargo, dry bulk cargo and containers with annual capacity of 1.2 million tonnes, a Ro-Ro terminal with annual capacity of 1.3 million tonnes and a grain terminal with annual capacity of 0.5 million tonnes. The links the transport system of Russia’s South with the states of the Middle Asia, Iran, Trans-Caucasian region, etc.

