2022 November 7 18:37

Tallink's newest passenger ferry to start service on November 20

Tallink's newest ferry MyStar will depart for its first regular trip from Tallinn to Helsinki on November 20. Testing will continue until then.



The shipper told ERR that there has been no change in plans, and even though MyStar is still undergoing sea trials, its first trip will take place Sunday next week.

The MarineTraffic website suggests trials were being conducted off Finland's west coast on Monday. The ferry was built at the Rauma Shipyard in Finland and its completion was postponed due to temporary closures brought on by Covid. The passenger ferry was initially meant to start service at the beginning of 2022.

The ship cost roughly €250 million to build. It measures 212 meters in length and 31 meters in width, taking on board up to 2,800 passengers and 750 vehicles.