2022 November 7 14:55

DSME receives $252 million order for LNG carrier - Offshore Energy

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has received a contract to build one liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, according to Offshore Energy.

The contract, worth KRW 354.2 billion (about $252 million), was signed with an undisclosed shipowner from Oceania on 7 October, DSME said in a stock exchange filing.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery by 14 December 2026. No further details on the vessels have been disclosed.



The South Korean company has surpassed its yearly target of $8.9 billion worth of orders, according to Yonhap.

The orderbook backlog is predominantly driven by LNG demand pushing LNG carrier tally at DSME to a total of 37 construction projects secured this year.