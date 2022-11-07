2022 November 7 14:24

Côte d'Ivoire Terminal officially launches operations

Following a series of test calls, the new Côte d'Ivoire Terminal in Abidjan officially marked its operational and commercial go-live on November 2nd in the presence of port authorities and other local stakeholders. The first vessel to be officially operated on at the terminal was a 267 metre-long CMA CGM ROSSINI, with a total capacity of 5770 TEU, according to APM Terminals's release.

The official launch of the second container terminal in Abidjan – a joint venture between APM Terminals and Bolloré Ports, comes after successful test calls carried out in mid-October.

Achieved thanks to a total investment of approximately 900 million EUR, including approx. 510 million EUR for groundwork infrastructure financed by the Port of Abidjan and 400 million EUR for the superstructures, this new terminal with an area of 37.5 hectares, a 1100 metre-long quay and 16 metres of draft, fully digitalized and equipped with all electric equipment, will be able to handle 1.5 million TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units) annually. This new facility also features several innovations, including automated gates and an online truck appointment system that significantly speeds up pickup and delivery of containers and improves safety of the process.



