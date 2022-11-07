2022 November 7 13:12

China Classification Society and marine industry launched “Sustainable Shipping Innovation and Development Initiative”

On the 3rd of Nov 2022 in Beijing, China Classification Society (CCS) launched the “Sustainable Shipping Innovation & Development Initiative” (SSIDI) with China Petrochemical Corporation, China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, China Merchants Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. and ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., according to CCS's release.

CCS has launched the SSIDI with all interested parties in energy, shipping, finance and other industrial chains. Base on this initiative, a cooperative research platform is built. It will focus on the economy, safety, technology maturity, policies and regulations, fuel availability, market mechanism and other aspects of the application of alternative fuels in the shipping field, conduct extensive and in-depth research to sustainable shipping innovation and development.



SSIDI will adhere to the principle of "Independent Contribution, Joint Research, Complementary Advantages and Achievement Sharing", research on green and low-Carbon development path; promote the safe applications and efficient supply of clean energy in shipping; promote the interconnection between upstream and downstream of shipping and related industries; build a sustainable shipping innovation and development industry chain; strengthen members' strategic cooperation on climate changes; commit to achieving sustainable development in dimensions such as social, economic and environmental in a balanced and integrate manner to conduct research and collaboration.