2022 November 7 09:39

TransContainer starts carrying containers in open-top railway cars from Vostochny to Novosibirsk and Moscow

Image source: TransContainer

PJSC TransContainer launches import cargo transportation in open-top railway cars from Vostochny Port to Novosibirsk and then to Moscow due to overloading the Eastern Polygon, the company writes in its Telegram channel.

“Containers from the sea terminal are delivered to the rear terminal for accumulation and then loaded into open-top railway cars. Damping elements are used when fixing containers to ensure cargo protection,” reads the statement.

The first batch has been shipped to the terminal at Kleshchikha station from where it will be transported to the Elektrougli station. Transit time between Nakhodka and Moscow is 13 days.

Un the future, the company will send trains with containers in open-top railway cars three times a week.

“Technologically, this decision is inferior to transportation by flatcars but it will let use all the opportunities available in the market in the interest of clients, unload Far East ports and facilitate shipment oof containers amid the deficit of flatcars,” says the company.

After Maersk, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd and other line operators left Russia, the country’s logistics turned eastwards. Experts say 14 of 20 lines that withdrew from Russia accounted for 70% of the cargo flow in the North-Western ports of Russia.

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers about 113,000 containers of over 167,000 TEU and over 42,000 flatcars. The company owns 40 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. TransContainer holds 58.51% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) the fleet of which numbers 13 ice-class sea vessels. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.