2022 October 24 10:19

Piraeus port stops ferry boat operations for 24hrs because of strike - Kathimerini

Ferry boats will remain tied up at Greece’s biggest port on Tuesday, as four unions representing workers at Piraeus call a 24-hour strike, according to Kathimerini.

Running from 12.01 a.m. to 12 p.m., the action will affect all services to the islands of the Aegean.

In an announcement, the unions said the strike is in reaction to proposed plans to abolish collective labor agreements in the sector, saying this will eliminate their chief line of defense in protecting their rights, salaries and privileges.

The responsibility for Tuesday’s strike, they said, “lies exclusively with the government and the shipowners, who are set on abolishing everything that has been won with struggles and sacrifices.”