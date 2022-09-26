2022 September 26 17:51

Maersk increases its warehousing capabilities in UK and Ireland

Maersk is consistently expanding its inventory of warehouses in the UK and Ireland, according to the company's release. In addition to a 15-year lease for a newly built warehouse in Doncaster in the North of England, Maersk has signed a lease for two new distribution centres in the Irish capital Dublin. All the facilities have a strong focus on their operations creating low CO2 emissions.

The Doncaster facility is part of the G Park Doncaster Mammoth 602 development and perfectly connected via road (close to five motorways), rail (Doncaster International Railport), and air (Robin Hood Airport). With more than 600,000 sq ft total space, 60 dock levellers, 20m internal clear height as well as several hundred parking spaces and offices the warehouse is one of the largest in UK. It ranks also among the most sustainable logistics buildings in the North of England. The developer GLP has built the facility on a net zero carbon scheme for construction (within the UKGBC framework). In addition to the warehouse in Doncaster, Maersk’s portfolio comprises two other distribution centers in the UK in Tamworth and Kettering.



In Ireland, Maersk has signed a lease for renting two new warehouses in the Quantum Logistics Park in the North of Dublin. The units 3 and 4 within Quantum Logistics Park will feature a combined space of 250,000 sq ft and will be built to fulfill the sustainability standards of LEED Gold and BREEAM Excellent ratings.

The Dublin based developer IPUT Real Estate will complete the two warehouses in Q4 2022 and Q2 2023, while unit 4 will also become Ireland’s first net zero logistics building using a glue-laminated timber structural frame. Quantum Logistics Park is strategically located 2 km from Dublin airport and 15 km from Dublin port with immediate access to the M2 motorway.

Maersk today offers its customers integrated logistics solutions in more than 550 warehouses with a total global space of around 9.5 million sqm. Several additional Maersk warehouses are planned to go into operation in Europe in the coming months.

As an integrator of logistics, Maersk is developing and providing solutions ranging from ocean transportation to landside and air transportation, contract logistics including warehousing & distribution (W&D) and depots, custom clearances, visibility solutions and more. When supply chains were impacted due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Maersk’s resilient end-to-end solutions ensured customers’ cargo kept moving. The integrated solutions allow Maersk to have greater control over the movement of the cargo at multiple stages of its journey and thus bring resilience to the supply chains. With the expansion of W&D facilities, Maersk is strengthening its position further by providing a larger array of services out of one hand to its customers.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people.