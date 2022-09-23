2022 September 23 14:40

Russia’s first LNG bunkering operation held in the port of Ust-Luga

Image source: Sovcomflot

PAO Sovcomflot and PAO Gazprom Neft have conducted the first operation on bunkering of a sea-going ship with gas fuel. The operation on bunkering of the Korolev Prospect ship from the Dmitry Mendeleev ship was performed in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region). The tanker was loaded with 1,432 cbm of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel. The bunkering operation lasted for 4 hours, according to Sovcomflot.

The first bunkering operation was conducted after an extended test programme including connection of the bunkering ship with LNG-powered ships and with shore-based terminals in the Leningrad Region. Besides, state environmental appraisal was held with its finding used for obtaining of approval from Rosprirodnadzor. According to its conclusion, LNG bunkering technologies have been acknowledged compliant with the environmental regulations of Russia, says Gazpromneft Marine Bunker.

Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, said that “the company was one of the first in the world to start using LNG as a fuel for large tankers,” and that cooperation with Gazprom Neft “contributes to reduction of the shipping carbon footprint”. According to Anatoly Chernov, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Neft’s Management Board, “long-term strategy for the development of Gazprom Neft’s bunkering business is focused on marine fuel with low carbon footprint. According to him, LNG has a great potential owing to its ecological and operational characteristics. Russia’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering “kicks off the development of the new fuel segment in domestic shipping”, he said.

Working on adopting LNG as a main fuel for large-capacity tankers since 2015, SCF introduced a series of the world’s first LNG-fuelled Aframax tankers in 2018 (‘green series’). Today, SCF has five LNG-fuelled tankers intended for transportation of crude oil and oil products under construction at Russia’s Zvezda shipyard. In September 2021, Sovcomflot and Gazprom Neft signed an agreement on cooperation in development of innovative technologies and the use of low-carbon fuels in maritime transport.

In mid-September 2022, Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft’s marine bunkering business, signed an agreement with FSUE Rosmorport on cooperation in organizing of ships bunkering with liquefied natural gas. The agreement foresees LNG bunkering of the Ro-Ro ferries operating on the line between the port of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region and the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region. The bunkering of the Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries will be conducted by LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev.

Russia’s first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev has commenced LNG transportation and LNG bunkering in the ports of the Baltic Sea this September. The 5,800 m³ LNG bunkering ship has a hull adjusted to climate specifics of the North-West Region. It can sail in one-year old ice of up to 0.8 m thick.

Gazprom Neft is a vertically integrated oil company primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, and the production and sale of petroleum products. Gazprom Neft is one of Russia’s three major companies in terms of oil production and refining. The company numbers over 70 companies producing, refining and selling oil.

PAO Sovcomflot (SCF) is Russia’s largest shipping company, a leader in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. The company specializes in operation in challenging climate and ice conditions. SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in the Arctic and in the Far East of Russia as well as in the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

The prospects of LNG-powered shipping and other alternative fuels will be in the focus of experts and market players at the 6th conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” which is to be held by PortNews Media Group on 2 November 2022 in Moscow. The work on the programme is underway – proposals and suggestions are welcome. Visit the Conference page >>>>

