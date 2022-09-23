  • Home
  • News
  • Russia’s first LNG bunkering operation held in the port of Ust-Luga
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 23 14:40

    Russia’s first LNG bunkering operation held in the port of Ust-Luga

    Image source: Sovcomflot
    In the course of a 4-hour long operation a tanker was fueled with 1,432 cbm of LNG

    PAO Sovcomflot and PAO Gazprom Neft have conducted the first operation on bunkering of a sea-going ship with gas fuel. The operation on bunkering of the Korolev Prospect ship from the Dmitry Mendeleev ship was performed in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region). The tanker was loaded with 1,432 cbm of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel. The bunkering operation lasted for 4 hours, according to Sovcomflot.

    The first bunkering operation was conducted after an extended test programme including connection of the bunkering ship with LNG-powered ships and with shore-based terminals in the Leningrad Region. Besides, state environmental appraisal was held with its finding used for obtaining of approval from Rosprirodnadzor. According to its conclusion, LNG bunkering technologies have been acknowledged compliant with the environmental regulations of Russia, says Gazpromneft Marine Bunker.

    Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, said that “the company was one of the first in the world to start using LNG as a fuel for large tankers,” and that cooperation with Gazprom Neft “contributes to reduction of the shipping carbon footprint”. According to Anatoly Chernov, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Neft’s Management Board, “long-term strategy for the development of Gazprom Neft’s bunkering business is focused on marine fuel with low carbon footprint. According to him, LNG has a great potential owing to its ecological and operational characteristics. Russia’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering “kicks off the development of the new fuel segment in domestic shipping”, he said.

    Working on adopting LNG as a main fuel for large-capacity tankers since 2015, SCF introduced a series of the world’s first LNG-fuelled Aframax tankers in 2018 (‘green series’). Today, SCF has five LNG-fuelled tankers intended for transportation of crude oil and oil products under construction at Russia’s Zvezda shipyard. In September 2021, Sovcomflot and Gazprom Neft signed an agreement on cooperation in development of innovative technologies and the use of low-carbon fuels in maritime transport.

    In mid-September 2022, Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft’s marine bunkering business, signed an agreement with FSUE Rosmorport on cooperation in organizing of ships bunkering with liquefied natural gas. The agreement foresees LNG bunkering of the Ro-Ro ferries operating on the line between the port of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region and the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region. The bunkering of the Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries will be conducted by LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev.

    Russia’s first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev has commenced LNG transportation and LNG bunkering in the ports of the Baltic Sea this September. The 5,800 m³ LNG bunkering ship has a hull adjusted to climate specifics of the North-West Region. It can sail in one-year old ice of up to 0.8 m thick.

    Gazprom Neft is a vertically integrated oil company primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, and the production and sale of petroleum products. Gazprom Neft is one of Russia’s three major companies in terms of oil production and refining. The company numbers over 70 companies producing, refining and selling oil.

    PAO Sovcomflot (SCF) is Russia’s largest shipping company, a leader in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. The company specializes in operation in challenging climate and ice conditions. SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in the Arctic and in the Far East of Russia as well as in the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

    The prospects of LNG-powered shipping and other alternative fuels will be in the focus of experts and market players at the 6th conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” which is to be held by PortNews Media Group on 2 November 2022 in Moscow. The work on the programme is underway – proposals and suggestions are welcome. Visit the Conference page >>>>

    Related links:

    Gazprom Neft enhances environmental friendliness of ferry services in the Baltic Sea>>>>

    Asian LNG futures for settlement in January 2023 rose to $80 >>>>

Другие новости по темам: Sovcomflot, alternative fuels, bunkering, Gazprom Neft, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 23

18:30 Bergen welcomes 236 cruise ships and 300 000 passengers this season
18:07 Hurtigruten Norway launches its first hybrid ship, part of a EUR100 million green upgrade
17:34 Carbon Ridge secures $6 million investment
17:26 The National Fund of Greece receives two offers for the acquisition of 67% of two ports
17:04 Greek tanker hit by fire after leaving port of Ust-Luga - TradeWinds
16:40 Equinor and Poland’s PGNiG agree long term gas sales contract
16:26 MAN Energy Solutions aims to halve own CO2 emissions by 2030
15:59 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade and USC to build and upgrade docks for ship repair
15:51 Port of Antwerp-Bruges first port to introduce GDP certificate for distribution of pharmaceuticals
14:53 Hafnia enters into agreement with F-Drones
14:40 Russia’s first LNG bunkering operation held in the port of Ust-Luga
14:23 ADNOC and TAQA close a $3.8 billion strategic project to power and significantly decarbonize offshore production operations
14:03 CMA CGM orders seven new biogas-powered ships to serve the French West Indies
13:43 Green shipping corridors highlight how shipping to drive the energy transition, says ABS Chairman
13:13 Maersk Drilling secures four-well contract offshore Denmark
12:54 The number of ships ensuring transport communication with Kaliningrad Region to grow from 8 to 12
12:31 Spot rates from the Far East to US West Coast collapsed by 46.3% over last 12 weeks - Xeneta
12:12 Rosmorport announced tender for development of modernization project for Kapitan Dranitsin and Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreakers
12:01 Furetank orders vessel 14 and 15 in the climate friendly Vinga series
11:43 Port of Argentia and Torrent Capital establish joint venture focused on port infrastructure
11:13 U.N. calls for unblocking Russian fertilizer exports to avoid food crisis
10:28 Kongsberg Digital delivers DP simulators to MOL Marine & Engineering for MOL Dynamic Positioning training center in Tokyo, Japan
09:58 Tripartite subsea energy MoU signed between Baker Hughes, Mocean Energy and Verlume
09:19 Crude oil futures are slightly down after rising at the previous session
09:02 MABUX: Bunker indices to turn into upward trend on Sep 23

2022 September 22

20:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 38, 2022
18:06 Hexicon appoints Mingyang Smart Energy as the preferred Wind Turbine Generator supplier for the floating wind project in the UK
17:55 Vladivostok Fish Terminal to acquire its own fleet of reefer containers
17:36 Semco Maritime, Inocean and ISC Consulting Engineers join forces
17:20 Seroglazka Terminal to complete construction of 280-meter long birth in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by November 2023
17:06 Nexans to supply Orsted – Eversource offshore wind project serving Connecticut and Rhode Island states
16:43 Leading shipping banks and marine insurers pave the way for 1.5-aligned emissions benchmarking
16:26 Electrifying the European ferry fleet will reduce emissions with 50 %
15:46 DP World starts work on new speculative warehouse at London Gateway
15:29 Seaborne delivery of Chinese cargo to Vladivostok rose 1.5 times in 8M’22
15:07 ASCO renovates the largest barge of the Caspian Sea
14:25 Steerprop wins first contract for the new Steerprop T propulsion units with Turkish Med Marine Shipyard
14:04 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping expects expansion of remote survey practice
13:46 Murmansk terminals and berths should be developed to use NSR as alternative for transportation of fish products – expert
13:22 Heylen wins mega deal for logistics site in North Sea Port
13:02 IUMI appoints new President and Executive Committee
12:30 RF Government to consider investment in authorised capital of GTLK
12:17 Finnlines named Eco-class vessel MS Finneco II
12:02 Russia needs 50-70 new reefer ships over decade for delivery of the catch from the fishing area - expert
11:39 Rolls-Royce releases mtu rail engines for sustainable fuels
11:13 Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for drillship with TotalEnergies
10:54 Ruscon expands own maritime multimodal service in North Africa and Middle East
10:18 CyberLogitec implements automated vessel stowage planning solution 'OPUS Stowage Prime' in Namsung Shipping
09:59 Construction of ships under Phase 2 of investment quotas programme can be based on unified designs developed by private design bureaus
09:46 Voyager Worldwide partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
09:18 Crude oil futures rise after a decline at the previous session
09:16 MABUX: Downward changes to prevail in Global Bunker market on Sep 22

2022 September 21

18:37 Eni UK applies for carbon storage license for the Hewett depleted field in the UK Southern North Sea
18:07 Allseas wins contact for major gas pipeline in Mexico
17:55 TransContainer to provide container ship for cargo transportation between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad
17:22 Hoglund to deliver Integrated Automation System for Seaspan newbuilds at CIMC SOE shipyard
16:54 Green NortH2 Energy, Meriaura and Wartsila cooperate to build a cargo vessel that runs on green ammonia
16:33 MES-M completes hydrogen fuel cell power pack for Transtainer
16:08 Port of Mariupol to become fully operational by 2023 - DPR
16:02 Business Finland grants EUR 1,596,000 funding for a joint project to develop a “green corridor” between Turku and Stockholm