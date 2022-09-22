2022 September 22 14:04

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping expects expansion of remote survey practice

Remote surveys have been in practice from early 2020

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) expects the remote survey practice to expand, according to Aleksandr Suvorov, head of RS Department for Ships in Operation, speaking at PortNews Media Group’s Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2022 in the framework of Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo.

According to the speaker, remote surveys are conducted online without involving inspectors, with real-time video connection between the ship and RS. In some cases, when a ship is located in remote areas such as Sabetta, a survey can be based on photo and video materials.

“Remote surveys have been in practice from early 2020. Taking into account our positive experience in conducting remote surveys and active development of such activities by other classification societies amid progressive promotion by IACS, we believe that this activity will become a well established practice in the framework of RS regulations,” he said.