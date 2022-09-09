2022 September 9 10:02

First LNG-powered containership for Pasha Hawaii delivered to ABS Class

The M/V George III, built by Keppel AmFELS in Brownsville, Texas, was delivered to ABS Class and is the first LNG-powered containership in the Pasha Hawaii fleet, according to ABS's release.

In addition to classification services, ABS supported the new construction vessel with an innovative design optimization process.

Advanced computational fluid dynamics (CFD) including parametric hull form optimization reduced both the powering requirement and CO2 emissions. The 774 by 115-foot Jones Act vessel has a capacity of 2,525 TEUs and will serve ports along the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii for Pasha Hawaii, one of the leading shipping and logistics companies in the United States.



From the voyage of the first containership in 1956, ABS has been at the forefront of classification and technical services for this sector, including the first to class LNG-powered containerships.