2022 September 5 10:13

Jan De Nul Group chooses Iridium GMDSS

Iridium Communications Inc. has announced that Jan De Nul Group, a leading maritime construction and civil engineering company, has become the latest fleet to select Iridium’s Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) solution, according to the company's release.

By adopting Iridium GMDSS, Jan De Nul is continuing its commitment to ensure the safest operating environment possible for its personnel. Iridium GMDSS is the world’s most modern and only truly global GMDSS solution, enabling rapid safety-of-life response and the only GMDSS service to currently offer integrated voice services.

Jan De Nul owns and operates a large, versatile and modern fleet of dredging and offshore installation vessels. The activities of Jan De Nul Group ensure that shipping traffic is possible, maintaining the depth of rivers and canals, expanding existing ports and building new ones.



Developed by Iridium partner Lars Thrane, the LT-3100S is the first Iridium GMDSS terminal. A small and lightweight system, the LT-3100S is an affordable option for any vessel requiring satellite communications, where it can serve as the primary shipboard communications solution or solely as a GMDSS system.

GMDSS is an internationally regulated service that provides life-saving assistance to mariners in distress. It is a required service for all Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) class vessels, many of which have had to carry multiple terminals to meet varying communications needs. Iridium GMDSS remains the only solution to offer truly global coverage, even in Arctic and Antarctic waters, and delivers all three key GMDSS services – distress alert, distress voice and maritime safety information (MSI). All services are delivered through one terminal and harness the power of Iridium’s truly global, weather resilient L-band satellite connectivity. When combined, these features make Iridium GMDSS service unmatched in the industry.

Iridium is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus.