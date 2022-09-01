2022 September 1 15:52

RINA appointed main contractor for geotechnical soil investigation for the Baleine Project development

RINA has been appointed as the main contractor for the offshore geotechnical soil investigation services for the Baleine Project development in Ivory Coast, according to the company's release.

The company carried out the geotechnical sampling and testing to determine soil properties for the construction of a deep water development, an FPSO mooring, and an export pipeline to shore. The offshore section reached 1,000 m water depth and was done using a specialized vessel equipped with all the seabed and drilling tools.

Geotechnical laboratory testing will be performed by in-house lab GET while the team of geotechnical engineers will develop all the engineering analysis and reporting.