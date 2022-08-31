2022 August 31 14:38

Rosmorport hands over its order for two icebreakers of Project 22740 from Zvezda to Onezhsky Shipyard

Image source: Onezhsky Shipyard

FSUE Rosmorport hands over the order for construction of two shallow draft icebreakers of Project 22740 from the Far East shipyard Zvezda (consortium of Rosneftegaz, Rosneft and Gazprombank) to its Petrozavodsk, Karelia based Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard, Rosmorport told in response to IAA PortNews’ inquiry.

The delivery of ships is to begin in 2025. Ships of Project 22740 are intended for operation in the navigation season in the Baltic, White, Azov and Caspian seas and on inland water ways as well as in other sea basins if necessary. The icebreaker’s length is 78.1 m, width – 16.8 m, draft -less than 3 m, icebreaking capacity — up to 1 m, crew — 24. The functions include escorting of ship convoys in challenging ice conditions, participation in operations on extinguishing fire on floating and shore-based facilities, participation in rescue operations.

FSUE Rosmorport is the world's largest owner of icebreakers fleet. Under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI), Rosmorport is going to build 10 icebreakers by 2030, reducing the average age of the icebreaking fleet to an average of 25 years. The project on construction of the first two ships at Zvezda was signed in 2018 with no contract cost revealed.

Onezhsky Shipyard is currently building two dual-fuel icebreakers of innovative Project 23620 for FSUE Rosmorport. Ships of Icebreaker 7 class and of 12-14 MW in capacity will be able to break through ice of up to 1.5 meters thick. With their unlimited area of navigation the can be operated round the year in the Baltic, White and Barents seas as well as in the seas of the Pacific Basin. The contract value is RUB 18.5 billion. In 2022, Onezhsky Shipyard commenced implementing the project on its deep modernization with over RUB 5 billion allocated from the federal budget.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The following facilities have already been put into operation at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex: the hull production workshop, painting booths, the open heavy outfitting slipway equipped with unique cranes and a state-of-the-art ship transportation system, and the floating transfer dock.

The product line of Zvezda will include vessels with a displacement of up to 350,000 tonnes, elements of offshore platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, special vessels and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes. At the moment the Shipyard's order portfolio exceeds 60 vessels.

