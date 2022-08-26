2022 August 26 17:26

Rosmorport shares its experience of switching to domestic software

FSUE “Rosmorport” says it took part in the conference “Cost Optimization: Evolution of IT Infrastructure Management. What to do – optimize or preserve?” on August 25, 2022.

At the event's online platform, IT infrastructure optimization issues were discussed by specialists in the field of technology, innovation, and digital transformation from enterprises of various industries.

The conference focused on the smooth functioning of the company's IT infrastructure, partial or complete import substitution of equipment and software, strategies for the survival and development of IT infrastructure under sanctions, taking into account the individual characteristics of enterprises.

Pavel Bosenko, Head of the Information Technology Department, reported on behalf of FSUE “Rosmorport”, speaking about the current realities of the IT infrastructure and the problems the enterprise is facing today - the withdrawal of Western software suppliers from the Russian market, the subsequent refusal of technical support for previously provided software and the minimum amount of information about domestic analogues.

Pavel Bosenko also shared the enterprise's experience in ensuring the stable operation of information systems, taking into account the challenges of the current time. Thus, the replacement of imported software in each service and for each system are separate projects, each of which requires an individual approach and a separate curator in the implementation process.

The enterprise pays special attention to technological and psychological risks appearing when switching to the domestic software. If the latter are settled by explaining and teaching how to work with tools that are unusual for users, the technological risks are leveled by a competent selection of domestic analogues of information systems.

At the end of the conference, a discussion was held on “How to preserve the IT infrastructure and protect yourself from its failures in the near future?" with the participation of FSUE “Rosmorport”, where representatives of companies discussed the latest changes in the Russian IT market and ways to achieve maximum independence from import in a short time and with minimizing costs.