2022 August 26 16:44

RF Prime Minister calls on injecting more momentum into ensuring free movement of goods in EAEU

It is necessary to promote cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa

More momentum needs to be injected into ensuring the free movement of goods, services, capital and labour, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said when speaking at the expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. According to him, five barriers, two obstacles and one exemption were removed in the first six months of this year with 48 to go.

“In order to promote deeper trade and economic cooperation within the EAEU and with our external partners, we need to continue building a single transport space and fulfilling the union’s transit potential. In this regard, carrying out the priority integration projects to develop transport infrastructure will be an important step. This will help us develop the East-West and North-South corridors, including as part of the effort to promote connectivity with the Belt and Road Initiative,” said Mikhail Mishustin.

According to him, expanding ties with the CIS partners is to be a major priority. “Considering the adjustment of logistics chains and routes, we stand for promoting constructive cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. It is important that in doing so we rely on the experience we have in working with China, Egypt, India, and Iran, as well as regional associations, such as the SCO and ASEAN,” said the Prime Minister adding that this approach will create the necessary conditions for promoting goods on the global markets.

