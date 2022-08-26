2022 August 26 16:23

LR Approval in Principle for landmark Norwegian hydrogen ferry project

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to Norwegian ship owner Torghatten Nord for two hydrogen-powered vessels operating on Norway’s longest ferry route, Vestfjordstrekninga, connecting Bodø, Røst, Værøy and Moskenes, according to LR's release.

The two vessels, designed by Norwegian Ship Design, will use a minimum of 85% ‘green hydrogen’ based fuel, helping to reduce CO2-emissions on the route by 26,500 tons each year. The two main components of the hydrogen system on board are the hydrogen storage part, feeding hydrogen to fuel cells and the fuel cells themselves, providing electric power for the propulsion and all other consumers on board. The ferries are scheduled to enter operation in October 2025.



LR awarded the AiP following the completion of a comprehensive and constructive risk-based HAZID certification. With experience and expertise in projects using hydrogen-fuelled vessels and novel fuels, LR has been chosen as the class society by Torghatten Nord. The project signifies an important step in the maritime energy transition as the industry moves towards sustainable fuel sources.



The AiP builds on LR’s zero-carbon projects in the region, including the recent Approval in Principle for the hydrogen-fuelled bulk carrier, With Orca, which was granted in March 2022.