2022 August 26 16:15

Shearwater GeoServices awarded multiple 2D and 3D projects in India

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) has announced the award of multiple contracts by a repeat customer for seismic surveys offshore India. The contracts represent a total of approximately 21 vessel months of activity, according to the company's release.

The awarded contracts comprise three 2D projects representing 13 vessel months of backlog, and two 3D projects for a further eight vessel months. Shearwater will deploy several vessels from its active fleet for the surveys which are scheduled to commence in October 2022 with completion by June 2023.



