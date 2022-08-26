2022 August 26 14:55

Delegation heads of Eurasian Economic Commission discussed issues of international cooperation

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held talks with representatives of Kirgizia, Armenia, Belarus and Azerbaijan

Delegation heads taking part in the expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council have discussed issues of international cooperation, according to the Telegram channel of RF Government.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has had a meeting with Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov, held talks with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov and Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

According to the statement, in Q1’2022, the EAEU’s GDP increased over 3.5 percent. In the first six months of the year, agricultural output has been growing. Industrial output was up by almost 2 percent. The transition to national currencies in mutual settlements is underway and has reached 75 percent.

In the first half of 2022, trade turnover between Kirgizia and Russia rose by almost 40% to $1.4 billion; trade turnover with Armenia – by 42% to over $1.6 billion; with Kazakhstan – by 9.5% to $13 billion; with Azerbaijan – to over $1.6 billion. Besides, transit of Belorussian goods has totaled about 3 million tonnes.