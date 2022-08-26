  • Home
  • CMA CGM Group to operate 2 out of 9 vessels on the SHAKA 2 service
  2022 August 26

    CMA CGM Group will now operate 2 out of 9 vessels on the SHAKA 2 service, jointly with the fellow partner, according to the company's release.

    In addition to "CMA CGM DON PASCUALE", CMA CGM will phase-in "CMA CGM LA SCALA", with a nominal capacity of 8,500 TEU.

    M/V "CMA CGM LA SCALA" voyage 0SSD5W1MA ETA Shanghai September 30th, 2022, ETA Durban October 29th, 2022

    Current rotation will remain unchanged: Shanghai - Ningbo - Tanjung Pelepas - Port Louis - Durban - Tanjung Pelepas - Hong Kong - Shanghai

