2022 August 26 14:03

CMA CGM Group to operate 2 out of 9 vessels on the SHAKA 2 service

CMA CGM Group will now operate 2 out of 9 vessels on the SHAKA 2 service, jointly with the fellow partner, according to the company's release.

In addition to "CMA CGM DON PASCUALE", CMA CGM will phase-in "CMA CGM LA SCALA", with a nominal capacity of 8,500 TEU.

M/V "CMA CGM LA SCALA" voyage 0SSD5W1MA ETA Shanghai September 30th, 2022, ETA Durban October 29th, 2022

Current rotation will remain unchanged: Shanghai - Ningbo - Tanjung Pelepas - Port Louis - Durban - Tanjung Pelepas - Hong Kong - Shanghai