2022 August 26 13:43

Investments in shipbuilding by companies taking part in investment quota programme surged 1.9 times

The Nizhny Novgorod Region, Republic of Karelia, Khabarovsk Territory and Saint-Petersburg showed the highest growth

Federal State Budgetary Institution “Financial Research Institute” of Russia’s Ministry of Finance says that investments in shipbuilding by companies taking part in investment quota programme have surged 1.9 times. The highest growth was seen in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Republic of Karelia, Khabarovsk Territory and Saint-Petersburg. Those finding were obtained from the analysis of fishing, fish processing and shipbuilding companies.