2022 August 26 13:21

“K” Line conducts trial use of marine biofuel for decarbonization on Supramax bulker

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) conducted a trial use of marine biofuel which was supplied by pioneering marine biofuel supply company GoodFuels on Supramax bulker “ALBION BAY” with the cooperation of JFE Steel Corporation, according to the company's release.

This is second successful trial use of marine biofuel by “K” LINE vessel. “K” LINE signed a deal for marine biofuel supply with GoodFuels.

The vessel completed the loading operation of Hot Rolled Steel Coils at JFE Steel Corporation West Japan Works on July 24th, 2022 and started navigation to discharging port at Pakistan. The marine biofuel was delivered to the vessel at off Singapore on Aug 3rd, 2022.

After leaving Singapore, the vessel conducted the trial use of the marine biofuel and safely arrived at discharging port on Aug 16th, 2022.

Marine biofuel has the potential to become an environmentally friendly alternative fuel generally. Bio-diesel will be able to reduce CO2 by about 80-90% in the well-to-wake (from fuel generation to consumption) process without changing current engine specifications.

In addition to this trial, “K” LINE is planning same kind of trial use of marine biofuel by cape size bulker for raw material shipment of JFE Steel Corporation and aims to contribute the decarbonization of the entire marine transportation in it's customer’s supply chain.