2022 August 26 11:50

Construction of coal terminal Port Vera completed with positive conclusion obtained from ad hoc regulator

When fully operational the terminal will have a capacity of up to 20 million tonnes per year

Far East Branch of Russia’s Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostekhnadzor) has inspected the newly built coal terminal Port “Vera” located at the Otkrytiy Cape in the Primorsky Territory. The construction works have been completed with no violations of regulatory requirements revealed, says Rostekhnadzor.

The regulator issued its statement of the facility compliance with the design documents on 22 August 2022.

The project on construction of coal terminal Port Vera obtained approval of Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) in January 2022. The project documentation foresees the construction of production and auxiliary facilities intended for transshipment of coal from railway to seaborne transport in the amount of 5 million tonnes per year.

General designer – Stroyproekt LLC.



Port "Vera" terminal is located at the Otkrytiy Cape of the Bezzashchitnaya Bay in the Shkotovsky District of the Primorsky Territory. The maximum draft at the terminal’s berth is 12.11 meters. The berth is 246 meters long. The terminal specializes in handling dry bulk cargo, particularly coal. It can accommodate ships of up to 50,000-55,000 in deadweight. As of the end of 2019, the terminal was undergoing expansion with construction and phase-by-phase launching of new facilities. The terminal is introducing modern equipment including that ensuring environmental safety. By the end of 2019, investments into the project exceeded RUB 7 billion. Total investments planned till 2023 are estimated at RUB 15.4 billion. All the current investments are covered by the investors’ own resources.

