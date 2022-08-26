2022 August 26 10:24

Energy Transfer to supply Shell 2.1 mln tonnes of LNG per annum

Energy Transfer LP has announced its subsidiary, Energy Transfer LNG Export, LLC, has entered into a 20-year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Shell NA LNG LLC related to its Lake Charles LNG project, according to the company's release.

Under the SPA, Energy Transfer LNG will supply Shell 2.1 million tonnes of LNG per annum (mtpa). The LNG will be supplied on a free-on-board (FOB) basis and the purchase price will be indexed to the Henry Hub benchmark, plus a fixed liquefaction charge. The first deliveries are expected to commence as early as 2026. The SPA will become fully effective upon the satisfaction of the conditions precedent, including Energy Transfer LNG taking a final investment decision (FID).



Energy Transfer LNG has announced six SPAs in the last five months, bringing the total amount of LNG contracted from its Lake Charles LNG export facility to nearly 8 mtpa.



Energy Transfer’s Lake Charles LNG export facility is a fully permitted project on the Gulf Coast having received authorizations from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as well as export authorizations from the Department of Energy. The LNG export facility will be constructed on the existing brownfield regasification facility site and will capitalize on four existing LNG storage tanks, two deep water berths and other LNG infrastructure. Lake Charles LNG will also benefit from its direct connection to Energy Transfer’s existing Trunkline pipeline system that in turn provides connections to multiple intrastate and interstate pipelines. These pipelines allow access to multiple natural gas producing basins, including the Haynesville, the Permian and the Marcellus Shale. Energy Transfer is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins.



Energy Transfer LP owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP, and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP.