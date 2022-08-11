2022 August 11 17:06

UECC signs up for Svitzer’s EcoTow solution in Scandinavia

UECC, a provider of short sea transportation services for cars and other rolling cargo on the European continent, has signed a three-year contract for Svitzer’s EcoTow product, through which fossil fuels are replaced with biofuels on Svitzer’s tugs, according to the company's release.

The new partnership will result in a reduction of almost 25% in UECC’s seaborne Scope 3 emissions – covering indirect emissions associated with business operations across IUCC’s value chain. It is estimated that CO2 emissions from UECC’s towage operations at the ports of Esbjerg, Gothenburg and Malmo will be reduced by more than 300,000 kilograms over the term of the agreement with Svitzer.



Shipowners will have to meet more stringent environmental performance standards with implementation of the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator from 1 January 2023 and the Fuel EU Maritime regulation due to be phased in from 2025.