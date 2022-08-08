2022 August 8 14:23

Completion of ferry for Vanino-Kholmsk line can be postponed to 2023

Image source: Telegram channel of USC



The federal portal for draft regulations has published a draft decree of RF Government on postponement of the delivery and putting into operation of one of the two road/rail ferries intended for the Vanino-Kholmsk line to 2023. The draft document also foresees the costs reduction basing on the results of procurement procedures conducted by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK).

According to the explanatory note to the draft document, GTLK had signed two contracts with Amur Shipbuilding Plant PJSC (Amursky Shipyard) for the construction and delivery of two Arc5 passenger/Ro-Ro/railway ferries of Project CNF11CPD. The contract price for each vessel was RUB 4.936 billion with budget allocations making RUB 2.772 billion and raised resources – RUB 2.164 billion. The construction payment was completed in full.

As of 1 June 2022, technical readiness of the first ferry (Hull No 300) is 97.41%, of the second one (Hull No 301) – ‎70.99%. Both vessels are located at the shipyard’s outfitting quay in Vladivostok.

Under the contract, the first ferry is to be completed and delivered by 15 October 2022 with an option for a delivery ahead of schedule. The mooring and sea trials of the communication and navigation systems and remote operation have been completed. Underway are works on testing the signaling system and the main propulsion machinery.

As for the second ferry, 60 of 186 construction documents have been finalized. Underway are cable works, delivery of premises and tanks, assembling of the floating floor, pre-insulation, painting and assembling of the signaling system and the main propulsion machinery.

The postponement of the construction deadline for the second ferry (Hull No 301) from 2022 to 2023 is due to the risks caused by the sanctions which have a high negative effect on transport companies, industrial, financial and leasing markets.

As of today, lifeboat-handling gear, guard boat and fast rescue daughter craft of Austrian manufacture have not been supplied by SBS Ltd. In case of equipment failure during the trial of the lead ship and replacement on the serial one, it would be a problem to acquire spare parts. The use of domestically produced alternatives may entail redesigning of the ship.

In pursuance of Clause 2 of the records from the meeting with Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District held on 7 July 2022, instructions were given to the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, USC and GTLK to take comprehensive measures on completion of the ferry (Hull No 301) by September 2023.