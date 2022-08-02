2022 August 2 16:44

Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics companies Dynacom and SeaTraders

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Greek maritime firms Dynacom and SeaTraders to further collaborative efforts and assist Bahri during the continuous enhancement of its award-winning fleet, according to the company's release. Both agreements were signed during the Saudi Greek Investment Forum in Athens, which was held at the end of July on the sidelines of the visit of H.R.H. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Greece.



The first MoU was signed between Bahri and Dynacom, while the second was signed between Bahri’s business division, Bahri Dry Bulk, and Sea Traders. Both agreements are effective for a one-year period. The MoUs’ terms will assist the companies’ existing capabilities, establish avenues to seamlessly transfer technology and services, and help develop prosperity within the landscape of both national economies.



During the Saudi Greek Investment Forum, representatives from both Saudi and Greek governments and the private sector finalized a variety of mutually beneficial investment deals, further bolstering commercial relationships between the two countries. Saudi Arabian and Greek entities signed more than a dozen agreements worth over 15.2 billion SAR.