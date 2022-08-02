2022 August 2 11:27

Inchcape appointed exclusive port agents for Superyachts at Old Doha Port

Inchcape Shipping Services has been appointed exclusive port and logistics agents for Superyachts at Old Doha Port for the Fifa World Cup 2022, according to the company's release. W

Old Doha Port equipped to dock large superyachts ranging from 50 to 160 meters LOA, and is offering very attractive docking rates for the duration of the World Cup.



Located in the heart of the city, with close connectivity to the city’s most prominent tourist attractions, as well as the Fifa World Cup stadiums, the Old Doha Port and nearby Mina district offer restaurants, cafés and shops, fish markets, coastal villages, apartments and residential buildings, amongst a host of other attractions.



