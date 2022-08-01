2022 August 1 09:29

Fishing boat collides with Norwegian cruise ship - Cruise Hive

During rainy conditions very early Saturday morning, a small fishing boat collided with Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Pearl, causing a strong jolt to the cruise ship and damage to the smaller vessel. No injuries or delays are reported from the cruise ship, which has continued on its way for its current 7-night roundtrip sailing from Boston to Bermuda, according to Cruise Hive.



The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2022, when the fishing boat struck the cruise ship. The collision was at the cruise ship’s midsection and cause a jolt and a sudden strong list.

The fishing boat, Gabby G, was more severely damaged, with one minor laceration injury reported from the incident.

The collision took place approximately 41 nautical miles (47 miles) east of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Norwegian Pearl had departed Boston late Friday afternoon to begin its cruise, and the collision happened roughly 10 hours later.



Norwegian Pearl is a Jewel-class ship, weighing in at 93,530 gross tons and measuring 965 feet long and 106 feet wide. She has a guest capacity of as many as 2,394 passengers, with 1,039 crew members aboard.



