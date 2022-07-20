2022 July 20 18:06

FSA expands the scope of certification of fisheries according to the standards of sustainable fishing

The Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) received a certificate of compliance with MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) sustainable fishing standards for pollock fishing in the East Sakhalin subarea, according to FSA's release.

This is the third area where the fishery of the association's member companies is certified according to the MSC standard.

Earlier, the FSA confirmed the compliance with the requirements of sustainable pollock fishing in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk and the Bering Sea for its members. The certification procedure for fishing in the areas of Kamchatka and the Northern Kuriles is also ongoing.

The Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) was established in 2016. Today FSA unites 28 sea fishing companies. The volume of investments of FSA members in the renewal of the fishing fleet and the creation of coastal processing under the program for the distribution of investment quotas is 55% of the total investment in the industry, or more than 126 billion rubles. The number of people employed at the fishing and processing enterprises that are part of the FSA is 9.5 thousand people. The share of enterprises-members of the Association is 22% of the all-Russian marine catch of aquatic biological resources and about 1.5% of the world catch in the sea. The key tasks of the FSA are to promote the creation of stable conditions for the implementation of sectoral investment projects, reduce the impact of administrative barriers on the implementation of marine industrial and coastal fishing and fish processing. The Marine Stewardship Council is an international non-profit organization that has developed standards for environmentally responsible fisheries and supply chain traceability. The MSC mark on products ensures that fish and seafood come only from legal and environmentally responsible fisheries that care about the conservation of marine bio-resources.