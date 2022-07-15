2022 July 15 15:28

“K” Line Group starts collaborative research on decarbonization with EGA

Photo credit: “K” Line

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. Group (“K” Line Group) says it has signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) for establishing the working committee for collaborative research on Decarbonization.“K” Line group have been engaging in seaborne transportation of the raw material for EGA since 1979, when the predecessor company of EGA,“Dubai Aluminium”, was founded. The group also started long term COA from 2019, shipping around 5 million tons of bauxite per annum. “K” Line Group is delighted to share that on this occasion, EGA and “K” Line Group agreed to collaborate together through the sharing of research and ideas and utilising and leveraging on the respective party’s knowledge about new marine technology, alternative fuels and other fields potentially growing in the near future, so as to achieve the common target of a Net-Zero Green House Gas emission by 2050.In its Medium-Term Management Plan published on May 2022, “K” Line defined marine transportation business by large vessel, such as bauxite and iron ore as one of the top priority areas for driving growth. We will continuously strive to enhance our corporate value by contributing to the sustainable development of the society and global environment through active collaborations on Decarbonization through the development of partnership with customers.