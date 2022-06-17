  • Home
  • News
  • Equinor and partners consider 1 GW offshore wind farm off the coast of Western Norway
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 17 14:03

    Equinor and partners consider 1 GW offshore wind farm off the coast of Western Norway

    Equinor and its partners Petoro, TotalEnergies, Shell and ConocoPhillips in the Troll and Oseberg fields, have initiated a study and are looking into possible options for building a floating offshore wind farm in the Troll area some 65 kilometres west of Bergen, Norway, according to the company's release.

    With an installed capacity of about ~1 GW and an annual production of ~4.3 TWh, with a startup in 2027, Trollvind could provide much of the electricity needed to run the offshore fields Troll and Oseberg through an onshore connection point. The Bergen area already serves several of these installations with power – and needs more input to its electricity grid. The plan is that the partnership will buy as much energy as the wind farm can produce at a price that can make the project possible.

    Power from Trollvind could make a solid contribution towards electrification of oil and gas installations, accelerate offshore wind development in Norway, and deliver extra power to the Bergen region.

    In 2020, the Norwegian parliament (Stortinget) decided to intensify emission reductions requirements from the Norwegian continental shelf from 40 to 50 per cent by 2030. To achieve this target, large-scale industrial single-point emission sources, such as offshore oil and gas installations, must reduce their emissions. Electrification of installations with long remaining lifetimes will be a key initiative to succeed with this transition.

    The partners are evaluating commercial arrangements where the Trollvind development are selling power to the Troll and Oseberg installations and the Kollsnes plant. Trollvind will not require other forms of financial support. Estimates indicate that Trollvind can deliver power for less than NOK 1/kWh. Such an agreement would ensure greater long-term access to power at a stable price in an area where the power situation is strained. At the same time secure a sufficient income level for the wind farm to trigger the investment.

    Trollvind is now being further matured by the Troll and Oseberg partners initiating feasibility studies aimed at an investment decision during 2023.

Другие новости по темам: Equinor, Shell  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 17

14:03 Equinor and partners consider 1 GW offshore wind farm off the coast of Western Norway
13:31 Fincantieri to build the third Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy
12:27 Mantsinen Group sells its business in Russia
12:22 Mawani and IALA discuss technical cooperation in Saudi Ports
12:03 Visy opts for Maersk ECO Delivery
11:20 Maersk Viking named floater rig of the year by Shell
11:00 DNV awards first class notation and AiP for Data Driven Verification of Dynamic Positioning systems
10:09 International Chamber of Shipping to mark centenary
09:29 Enel sells its entire 56.43% stake in PJSC Enel Russia
09:22 Equinor joins the Marsk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
08:41 MABUX: Sharp irregular fluctuations to continue in Global bunker market on June 17

2022 June 16

18:34 Equinor and Technip Energies enter strategic collaboration for floating wind substructures
18:07 Hanseatic Energy Hub launches binding LNG capacity bookings in Stade and sets organisational course
17:45 U.S. dairy exports improves due to the cooperation of the Port of Los Angeles and CMA CGM
17:00 SCZONE signs a joint MOU to establish automotive industries complex
16:45 Maersk Drilling secures one-well extension for Maersk Valiant
16:16 Alfa Laval expands its offering for tankers by acquiring tank cleaning leader Scanjet - Wake Media
15:35 Gerald Desmond Bridge demolition to begin in July
15:03 ICHCA welcomes MSC as new associate and board member
14:30 Paris MoU to launch an inspection campaign to verify compliance with the requirements of the Polar Code
14:30 RZD set to increase by 10% freight volume to eastern region this year
14:13 Sanctions hinder proper fulfillment of obligations under SCF Eurobonds
14:03 Terminal Triest launches a new weekly block train to Central and Eastern Europe
13:25 Lineas and North Sea Port shift another 15,000 containers from road to rail between Belgium and Italy
12:46 Kongsberg Digital to handle Floatel Internationals digital services
12:36 Maersk introduces a dedicated New Zealand coastal service
12:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 24, 2022
12:06 MOL conducts carbon-offset voyage with car carrier
11:50 Wartsila acquires PortLink Global to accelerate its Smart Port Ecosystem vision
11:26 Luminus wind turbines on Jan De Nul’s site in Ghent port area officially inaugurated
10:52 Maersk Tankers and partners disclose climate impact of vessel operations
09:57 Less than a week from now, the 15th Russian Forum Current State and Prospects of Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market kicks off in St.Petersburg
09:51 TecPlata to operate new service with Port of Montevideo
09:31 Solstad Offshore, DeepOcean and Østensjø team up in remote operations venture
09:25 Crude oil prices edge up following previous decline
09:09 ABS and SpaceX sign JDP on remotely controlled rocket recovery droneships
08:59 MABUX: Sharp irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on June 16
08:50 APM Terminals Moín sets global benchmark for berthing time

2022 June 15

18:36 Julián Fernández appointed as Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti
18:13 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to 967,900 TEU in May 2022
17:05 OCI expands import terminal for green ammonia in the port of Rotterdam
16:44 The shipping lines more than doubled EBIT in Q1 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
16:13 Shipping company CSPL celebrates a centenary
16:02 NOVATEK set to build additional 30 vessels for operation on the Northern Sea Route - Evgeny Ambrosov
15:03 NYK recognized for achieving gold tier in U.S. West Coast vessel speed reduction incentive program
14:48 Striking truckers in South Korea reach an agreement with the government - Bloomberg
14:35 Two ministries discuss the introduction of zero VAT rate for ship repair sector – Boris Kabakov
14:12 Fuel consumption is a burning issue in the race for ship emissions compliance - Maritime Oslofjord Alliance
14:03 PIL adds Shanghai and Singapore port calls to Gulf China Service
13:34 Ports of Stockholm welcomes Candela Technology to the innovative Frihamnen Port
13:12 The Trans-Siberian Railway expansion will boost regional ports cargo throughput up to 100 million tonnes - Oleg Kozhemyako
13:01 Alfa Laval joins the Hydrogen Council
12:56 Up to 14% less containership CO2 emissions through Just In Time arrivals - Port of Rotterdam
12:35 Ocean Yield AS acquires a 5,500 TEU container vessel
11:50 ICS launches new ‘Shipping Policy Principles for Pandemic Recovery’ during WTO Ministerial Conference
11:30 Konecranes receives order for Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane from Venetian port
11:10 Yang Ming to add 11,000 TEU vessel
10:53 DFDS total freight volumes up 11% in May 2022
10:33 The Port of Gothenburg acquires land in Arendal
10:26 OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 6