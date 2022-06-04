2022 June 4 13:07

MSC launches Pertiwi service on the Intra-Asia Trade

MSC is pleased to launch its Pertiwi service on the Intra-Asia trade, starting in early July.



The new service offers customers with a direct link from North China and Korea to South-East Asia, providing improved transit times and more service offerings.



The first sailing will be the Cardiff Trader, voyage HW227A, ETA Busan on 8 July 2022.



The service rotation will be: Busan – Qingdao – Incheon – Dalian – Tianjin Xingang – Vung Tau – Laem Chabang – Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Jakarta – Panjang – Singapore – Tanjung Pelepas – Busan