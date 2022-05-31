  • Home
  • News
  • ECSA and T&E issue joint statement on FuelEU Maritime
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 31 13:12

    ECSA and T&E issue joint statement on FuelEU Maritime

    With the joint statement, the European Community of Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) and the European green transport group Transport & Environment (T&E) express their support for the achievement of the objectives of the European Green Deal, EU Climate Law and the Paris Agreement, according to ECSA's release. As an important part of the European economy, shipping has a role to play in ambitious climate action in Europe. The Commission's proposed regulation for FuelEU Maritime is crucial for promoting the uptake of sustainable and scalable fuels in shipping. However, as it stands now, the Commission proposal falls short of ambition and fails to address the responsibilities of other stakeholders such as the fuel suppliers. If adopted in its current form, the proposal might do more harm than good to shipping’s climate ambition.
     
    With this in mind, ECSA and T&E call on the EU member states and the Μembers of the European Parliament to implement the following revisions to the EU’s proposed FuelEU Maritime regulation:
     
     Support more ambitious targets under Article 4.2 in order to align them with the decarbonisation pathway compatible with the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement and the EU Climate Law.
     
     The responsibilities of the fuels suppliers are essential to achieve the ambitious regulatory targets as called for above. ECSA and T&E call to introduce robust requirements on Member States under the FuelEU Maritime to ensure that fuel suppliers in European ports deliver compliant fuels to ships in sufficient quantities in order to meet the regulatory objectives (shared responsibility). In addition, fuel suppliers should have more concrete responsibilities under the Renewable Energy Directive.
     
     Earmark the revenues generated under the EU ETS and the FuelEU Maritime to facilitate the energy transition of the sector and contribute to bridging the price differential between conventional fuels and sustainable, and scalable alternatives, inter alia, through the carbon contracts for difference. In this regard, the establishment of a dedicated fund under the EU ETS to leverage the revenues so that sustainable fuels become commercially available is strongly supported.
     
     Introduce a high multiplier for the use of sustainable and scalable marine fuels under the FuelEU Maritime Regulation in order to render them cost-competitive vis-a-vis other alternatives.
     
    European shipowners and civil society are ready to work with EU policy-makers to ensure speedy and fair transition of the shipping sector.
     
    ECSA represents 19 national shipowners’ associations based in the EU and Norway. European shipowners control 39.5% of the global commercial fleet, contribute 149 billion euros per year to the EU GDP and provide 2 million Europeans with careers both on board and ashore.
     
    Transport & Environment (T&E) is Europe’s leading clean transport campaign group. Its vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment.

Другие новости по темам: ECSA, T&E  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 31

18:43 Ocean Yield sells handysize dry bulk vessel
18:17 European Council approves sixth package of sanctions against Russia to ban oil supplies
18:06 Inmarsat Fleet Hotspot addresses needs of crew and shipowners as seafarer connectivity becomes a requirement
17:39 ONE announces signing of shipbuilding contracts for ten Very Large Container Ships
17:25 Russia is ready to ensure the passage of ships from Ukrainian ports if waters are demined – Russian Foreign Minister
17:06 APM Terminals Aarhus upgrades its equipment fleet with new straddle carriers
16:37 Svitzer unveils strategy to be fully carbon neutral by 2040
16:19 Port One Group and D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College sign agreement on cooperation
15:04 WinGD outlines multi-faceted decarbonisation strategy
14:57 Petersburg Oil Terminal completed testing of its floating oil spill containment booms
14:24 Hydrographic Company expands its offer of electronic navigation charts
14:02 Yokogawa and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to undertake AI-enabled robot system project for the Nippon Foundation
14:01 Japan's JERA to advance 20% ammonia co-firing at Hekinan by a year to FY 2023-24 - trafficnews.jp
13:40 Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka commences operation
13:12 ECSA and T&E issue joint statement on FuelEU Maritime
12:57 Athens calls Iran’s seizure of two Greek oil tankers ‘piracy’ - POLITICO
12:46 River port of Kostroma resumes operation
12:32 Indian Register of Shipping completes noise & vibration analysis of 5 offshore patrol vessels built for Indian Coast Guard at Goa Shipyard
11:41 European shipowners and T&E warn proposed EU shipping law could do more harm than good
11:05 Navigation season 2022 opens in Chukotka
11:04 China delivers world’s first LNG support ships with four smart systems
10:41 Norwind Offshore takes delivery of its first vessel
10:23 CMA CGM to launch TMX 1.2, a new Pendulum Express service
10:04 The world’s first emission-free pusher tug Elektra has been delivered
09:58 Arkhangelsk to host 5th International Forum “Arctic Shipbuilding” on 29–30 June 2022
09:15 Crude oil futures rise driven by EU leaders’ agreement to ban part of Russian crude imports
09:11 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward trend on May 31

2022 May 30

18:37 Humber Marine Pilots trial a fleet of electric vehicles
18:07 Pakistan bans the import of luxurious and non-essential commodities
18:00 Zvezda shipyard to purchase metal sheets worth RUB 1 billion for Leader icebreaker
17:47 Fincantieri starts construction of the first out of four luxury cruise ships for MSC Group
17:17 Tokyo Kisen, e5Lab announce launch of electric tugboat Taiga
16:55 Rosmorport's Astrakhan branch took part in interdepartmental training
16:32 Dredge Masters Ghana and IHC Dredging announce the commissioning of two Beaver® cutter suction dredgers
16:13 UKOG announces future hydrogen-ready energy storage project
15:50 Russian Railways' network loading of cargo for domestic transportation climbed by 0.2% in May 2022
15:28 HII announces new VP of Columbia-class program
15:13 MOL announces a naming ceremony for the next-generation coal carrier
14:52 Container shipping situation worsens due to congestion, delays, and empty containers - IHS Markit
14:46 Israel to launch fourth natural gas exploration amid global energy crisis - Jerusalem Post
14:03 Shell to develop Crux project in Western Australia
13:21 MOL to join "First Movers Coalition" as the first Japanese company
13:08 Second edition of PortNews' magazine Hydrotechnika available for subscription
12:30 ADS Maritime Holding subscribes for a 20% interest in a chartered-in scrubber-fitted MR
12:15 AET takes delivery of Eagle Colombo tanker from Hyundai Heavy Industries
12:11 Nordic Engineering completes concept design of multifunctional tug NE034
11:09 Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to assist in exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports
10:53 ION’s Marlin SmartPort™ helping monitor GHG emissions in the D-LEMA project
09:55 New rail shuttle connects the Port of Gothenburg with Northern Sweden
09:17 Crude oil futures increase in expectation of restrictions on import of Russian energy
09:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to increase on May 30

2022 May 29

15:06 Ahead of schedule, Port of Virginia moves forward on net-zero carbon goal with clean power agreement
13:42 Evolving EU sanctions keep ship owners on alert
12:19 Leaders of Greek shipping join Greece’s leading class to discuss ABS advances in technology, sustainability and the future of classification
11:38 Port of Virginia to implement a dredging project to accommodate two-way traffic of ultra-large container ships
10:27 CMA CGM further develops the environmental projects portfolio included in POSITIVE OFFSET

2022 May 28

16:31 18 students appointed as inaugural batch of MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors
14:52 Singapore-based ocean carrier Sea Lead inaugurates new service with Virginia as first US East Coast stop
14:07 WinGD introduces compact on-engine emissions solution for X-DF portfolio
12:51 North P&I Club publishes briefing paper detailing the dangers of cargo liquefaction