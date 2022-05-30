2022 May 30 14:03

Shell to develop Crux project in Western Australia

Shell Australia Pty Ltd (Shell Australia) and its joint venture partner, SGH Energy, have taken a final investment decision to approve the development of the Crux natural gas field, off the coast of Western Australia. Crux will provide further supplies of natural gas to the existing Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility, according to the company's release.



The Crux field is in Commonwealth marine waters in the northern Browse Basin, 620 kilometres north-east of Broome. The development will consist of a platform operated remotely from Prelude. Five wells will be drilled initially, and an export pipeline will connect the platform to Prelude, which is around 160 kilometres to the south-west of Crux. Construction will start in 2022 and first gas is expected in 2027.



The Crux project is operated by Shell Australia in joint venture partnership with SGH Energy. The project has been granted a production licence by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) and the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) has accepted the Crux Offshore Project Proposal (OPP), being key regulatory approvals. Crux will have the capacity to supply the Prelude FLNG facility with up to 550 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd).