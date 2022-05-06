2022 May 6 10:50

Lena River United Shipping Company opens navigation season of 2022

Image source: LORP

PAO Lena River United Shipping Company (LORP) announces opening of its 2022 navigation season with the МП-2534 barge moored in Ust-Kut (Irkutsk Region) on May 6 for the first loading operation.

This navigation season LORP is going to carry 1.589 million tonnes of cargo including 449 thousand tonnes of liquid oil cargo and 1.14 million tonnes of dry cargo. To transport the planned volumes the company is going to deploy over 270 units of transit fleet.

PAO Lena United River Shipping Company is the only transport company operating in the Arctic area of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). It transports freight and passengers along inland water ways and the sea routes. The company owns and operates a fleet of more than 350 units, including cargo ships, tugs, passenger and support vessels with the total capacity of 450,000 GT.

Photos from LORP website