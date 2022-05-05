2022 May 5 13:55

Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 4M’2022 rose by 5% YoY

The port’s April throughput fell by 31.5%

In January-April 2022, port Shanghai (China) handled 166.1 million tonnes of cargo, up 5%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput in January-April totaled 1.53 million TEUs, up 1.6%.



In April, the port’s throughput fell by 31.5%, container throughput – by 17%. The decrease is to be attributed to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus.

Shanghai is a deep sea and river port of China. In 2021, the port of Shanghai handled 539.2 million tonnes.