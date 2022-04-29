2022 April 29 17:28

APM Terminals Pipavav secures a new liner service

The first vessel M.V. IRENES RAY -215S was berthed at Pipavav in March

APM Terminals Pipavav, one of the leading gateway ports in Western India, has secured a new service Jade Express mainly for transhipment cargoes. The weekly service, introduced by Maersk, will connect Port Pipavav to Port Qasim (Pakistan). Jade Express connects Pipavav perfectly in time for the MECL service (Westbound to North America) and provides same day connectivity on the FI3 service (for the Far East).



The first vessel M.V. IRENES RAY -215S was berthed at Pipavav in March, bringing in enhanced connectivity to local customers from Rajasthan, Gujarat, New Delhi and Punjab. The new service is a testimony to port infrastructure and services that make Pipavav a preferred gateway to Indian Northwest.



Commenting on company’s initiatives, Mr Jakob Friis Sørensen, Managing Director at APM Terminals Pipavav said: “We strive hard to provide the best connectivity and services to our customers to ensure their supply chain moves smoothly. Through Jade Express service, we are delighted to provide an additional mode to our customers to connect their containers to the global markets swiftly and safely.”



Mr. Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia, commented: “Our constant endeavour to create customer-centric solutions has led us to connect Jade Express to APM Terminals Pipavav on its rotation between Far East Asia and Indian subcontinent and Pakistan. APM Terminals Pipavav has always proven to provide top-notch service levels. With the Jade Express, we expect to extend those service levels further to our customers in the northern and western parts of India.”



About APM Terminals Pipavav:



APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India’s leading gateway port for Containers, Dry Bulk cargoes, Liquid Bulk and RoRo (passenger cars), serving customers in the state of Gujarat with road and rail networks to India’s northwest hinterland. The current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEU Containers, 4 million metric tons of Dry bulk, 2 million metric tons of Liquid bulk and 250,000 passenger cars. APM Terminals Pipavav is India’s first public private partnership (PPP) port and the first port to be connected to the DFC in India. It is a part of APM Terminals’ global terminal network.



About APM Terminals



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. APM Terminals has a team of 22,000 industry professionals. The 75 terminals in its global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.