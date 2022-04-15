2022 April 15 18:36

Peterson solidifies its base at ABP Port of Lowestoft

Associated British Ports (ABP) the UK’s leading ports group has concluded a new, long-term agreement with international energy logistics provider Peterson, according to ABP's release. Peterson will take over circa 1.5 acres on the northern side of the port and will see its operational and logistics base located in Lowestoft extended to 2030.

Attracted by the Port’s ideal location to support its current customer base and potential new ones, Peterson first arrived at the Port of Lowestoft in 2018.



The Port of Lowestoft is expanding its provision of services to the offshore energy industry and last year launched its £25 million development of Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF).