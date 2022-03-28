2022 March 26 11:29

Tallink’s ferry Star to undergo regular maintenance in Poland

Tallink Grupp’s vessel Star, which operates on the company’s Tallinn-Helsinki shuttle route, will depart on Sunday, 27 March 2022, from Port of Tallinn Old City Harbour and head to Remontowa Shiprepair Yard in Gdansk, Poland, for planned regular maintenance, according to the company's release.

During the vessel’s planned docking, from 28 March to 10 April 2022, the company’s Tallinn-Helsinki route will be operated by the company’s shuttle vessel Megastar and, additionally, company’s vessel Silja Europa will be providing extra support for the route with customised departures.

During the planned docking at the Remontowa Shiprepair Yard in Gdansk, Poland, many technical maintenance works, upgrades and necessary underwater hull works will be carried out on the vessel. The works include, among others, replacement of the propulsion shaft seals, overhaul of shell valves, pumps and coolers, maintenance of bow and stern thrusters; maintenance of rudders and stabilizers, maintenance of bow and stern ramps and hatches as well as installation of Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS). Additionally, vessel’s passenger areas will be refreshed with some planned minor renovation works.

During the docking period of Tallink’s Star, the company’s Tallinn-Helsinki route will be operated with shuttle ferry Megastar.

Silja Europa and Star will return to their normal schedules from Monday, 11 April 2022.



